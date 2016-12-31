

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the assault and robbery of a female sex worker at a downtown hotel.

Police say that the male suspect met with the sex worker at the undisclosed hotel at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and then proceeded to bind her hands and choke her to the point that she lost consciousness.

When the victim awoke, police say the suspect then demanded that she give him cash.

He is described as about 25 years old and at least six-foot-three with a thin build. He has wavy red hair, a scraggly beard and a light complex with freckles and was last seen with a boot cast on his right foot, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).