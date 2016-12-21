

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who is wanted in connection with a vicious assault at a Little Italy nightclub last month.

Police say that a 42-year-old man was at the nightclub near College and Crawford streets in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 when he got into a dispute with another man.

At that point, police say the two men went outside. That’s when the other man allegedly knocked the 42-year-old man unconscious. Police say the assault then continued with the victim on the ground.

The suspect is described as 30 to 35 years old, about six-foot-two and 230 pounds with a brush cut. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt with a black vest on top, black pants and black shoes with white bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).