

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released surveillance camera images of a man wanted after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while shopping inside Gerrard Square Mall on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say that on Tuesday at 9 a.m., the female victim was in a store at Gerrard Square, at 1000 Gerrard Street East.

A male suspect allegedly approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The victim then attempted to confront the man, prompting him to flee the store on foot, climb into a parked car and speed away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, standing five-feet-eight to five-feet-ten inches tall, with a thin to average build.

He had straight brown hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a red-and-plaid shirt with buttons, blue jeans and a grey knee-length jacket with epaulettes and black shoes. He was also wearing black framed glasses with clear lenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).