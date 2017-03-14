Police release images of suspect in purse theft from Bay Street high-rise
A suspect who allegedly stole a purse from an employee's desk at a Bay Street high-rise is shown in this surveillance camera image.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11:40AM EDT
Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who entered a secure floor inside TD Canada Trust Tower and proceeded to steal a purse from an employee’s desk.
Police say that the theft occurred on Dec. 22 at around 1:20 p.m.
The man allegedly entered a secured floor at the Bay Street high-rise and then grabbed the purse from an employee’s desk and left the floor via a nearby staircase. Police say he then went to a food court washroom, where he rifled through the purse and removed some property before leaving the half-empty purse in the washroom.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).