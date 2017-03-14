

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who entered a secure floor inside TD Canada Trust Tower and proceeded to steal a purse from an employee’s desk.

Police say that the theft occurred on Dec. 22 at around 1:20 p.m.

The man allegedly entered a secured floor at the Bay Street high-rise and then grabbed the purse from an employee’s desk and left the floor via a nearby staircase. Police say he then went to a food court washroom, where he rifled through the purse and removed some property before leaving the half-empty purse in the washroom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).