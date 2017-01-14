

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman on a subway train earlier this month.

The 26-year-old victim was on board a subway train between St. Clair West and Glencairn stations at around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 3 when a male suspect sat beside her.

Police allege that the suspect then sexually assaulted the woman.

He is described as 35 to 45 years old and five-foot-nine to five-eleven. He was last seen wearing a dark winter coat, a black baseball hat with a white Nike logo and rectangular-frame glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477)