

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly pushed a woman off a streetcar and then pulled a knife on her.

Police say that the 50-year-old woman was travelling on a southbound streetcar on Spadina Avenue on the afternoon of Sep. 4 when she got into some of argument with the suspect.

Police allege that the suspect then pushed the woman, causing her to fall on a small child. At that point, police say the man proceeded to push the woman off the streetcar where he assaulted her and threatened her with a knife.

The man then fled southbound on Spadina Avenue, according to police.

He described as being in his 20s, about six-foot-two with a thin build and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a black bandana on his head, a white hooded sweater, black jeans and white running shoes with an orange-colour design.

Police say that anyone who sees the man should not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.