

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for two suspects in a violent home-invasion-style robbery at a Scarborough apartment that was reportedly being used for prostitution.

Police say that the two suspects posed as customers in the early hours of Nov. 26 and entered an apartment on Kennedy Road near Ellesmere Road while armed with two handguns and a knife.

It is alleged that the suspects then demanded money from three people who were inside the apartment at time, receiving an unspecified quantity of cash.

Two of the people inside were also bound with zip ties and pistol-whipped, police say.

At some point, offices were dispatched to the apartment building. Once on scene, the officers heard a gunshot from inside the apartment.

By the time officers entered the unit, though, the suspects had fled the scene.

Police say both suspects were able to evade capture by scaling down an outside balcony.

The first suspect is described as Asian, 25 to 35 years old, about five-foot-11 with a skinny build and short black hair.

The second suspect is described as Asian, 35 to 40 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a medium build. He was last seen wearing metal-framed glasses.

Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.