Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old girl on the subway platform at Union Station.

The assault occurred on the platform for the University line on Feb. 26 at around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect approached the woman on the platform, engaged her in a brief conversation and then sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect then rode the subway to either St. Andrew or Osgoode stations.

He is described as 30 to 40 years old, about six-feet tall with a medium build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a puffy blue winter jacket, a yellow shirt, blue jeans and a multi-coloured striped scarf. He also had round glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).