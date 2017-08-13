

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a photo of a suspect who investigators say is wanted for voyeurism and escaping from custody.

According to police, 26-year-old Lyle Manning Waite is wanted for two counts of voyeurism, escaping lawful custody and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is described as six-feet tall and has black hair, brown eyes and a forehead scar.

Police say he is considered to be violent and ask members of the public not to approach him but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).