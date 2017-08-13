Police release photo of suspect wanted in voyeurism investigation
Police have released this photo of Lyle Manning Waite. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 13, 2017 10:07AM EDT
Police have released a photo of a suspect who investigators say is wanted for voyeurism and escaping from custody.
According to police, 26-year-old Lyle Manning Waite is wanted for two counts of voyeurism, escaping lawful custody and failing to comply with a probation order.
He is described as six-feet tall and has black hair, brown eyes and a forehead scar.
Police say he is considered to be violent and ask members of the public not to approach him but to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).