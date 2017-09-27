

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have now released a photo of a man who investigators say evaded arrest in Leaside late last week.

According to the province’s police watchdog, which is investigating the incident, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Bayview Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The SIU said the vehicle fled but later struck a light standard near Eglinton Avenue and Rumsey Road.

While some of the occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the scene of the crash, police were unable to locate the driver.

Investigators have identified the outstanding suspect as 22-year-old Kyle Rouse, of Toronto.

It was not immediately clear why police attempted to stop the vehicle but Const. David Hopkinson previously said officers suspected the people inside may have been armed.

Rouse, investigators say, is now wanted for several weapons charges, including possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Rouse is believed to be about six-foot tall and 150 pounds. Police say he has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey pants.

The man is considered to be “armed and dangerous,” police noted, and anyone who spots him is advised to call 9-1-1 immediately.