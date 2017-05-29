

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a TTC bus in Scarborough and then performed an indecent act.

According to investigators, a man boarded a TTC bus at Victoria Park Station that was travelling northbound on Victoria Park Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on May 13.

While on the bus, a woman was approached by the man and was then sexually assaulted.

It is alleged that after the sexual assault took place the man performed an indecent act.

Police say he then fled the bus at the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road and was then seen travelling eastbound on another TTC bus in the area.

The suspect has been described as a man between the ages of 24 and 30 with short, brown hair and an angular nose. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing blue jeans, a beige sweater with a mandarin-style collar with a visible pocket and a zipper stitched into the left breast. As well, he was wearing a baseball cap.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).