

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have released security camera photos of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation on the Scarborough RT.

At around 12:30 a.m. on April 17, police say an 18-year-old woman was waiting on the Kennedy Station LRT platform when a man approached her and engaged her in conversation.

Investigators allege that at some point during the interaction, the man sexually assaulted the woman.

When the woman went to walk away, police say the man followed her onto an LRT train.

According to police, he got off at Scarborough Centre Station, where he started following another woman.

Police have now released security camera images of the suspect.

He is described as between 20 and 25 years old with a thin build and short black hair. He is believed to be between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten and has a chinstrap beard.

He was last seen wearing a red and white plaid button-down shirt, dark jeans and black runners with white laces and soles.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-22-TIPS (8477).