

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released video surveillance footage of a man wanted in connection with three bank robberies that occurred over the past month.

According to investigators, the first robbery occurred on Halloween at around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect, police say, entered bank near Lawrence Avenue East and McCowan Road.

Police allege the suspect approached a teller and pulled out a note from his pocket demanding money.

As the teller was gathering the money, police say the suspect walked behind the counter and grabbed cash before fleeing the scene.

On Nov. 9 at around 11:10 a.m., police say the same suspect carried out a robbery at a bank in the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

According to investigators, he entered the bank branch wearing gloves and dark sunglasses and had his hood up.

He handed the teller a note demanding money and then verbally demanded cash before pulling out a knife, police say.

Investigators allege that at one point, the man went behind the counter and pointed the knife at the employee.

He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

Immediately after the robbery on Nov. 9, police say the suspect entered a second bank in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road.

Police say he once again showed the bank employee a note, pulled out a knife, demanded money, walked behind the counter, and took off with cash.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s and is approximately five-foot-ten to six-foot with a slim build, moustache, and a beard.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.