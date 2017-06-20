Police release photos of suspect wanted in east-end sex assault
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:16AM EDT
Police have released security camera images of a man who police allege sexually assaulted a woman in the city’s east end last week.
According to investigators, a man sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman in the area of Danforth Avenue and Main Street at around 8 a.m. on June 16.
The suspect has been described as a male in his early 30s who is approximately six-feet tall and has a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and was carrying an orange backpack.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).