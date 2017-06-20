

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of a man who police allege sexually assaulted a woman in the city’s east end last week.

According to investigators, a man sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman in the area of Danforth Avenue and Main Street at around 8 a.m. on June 16.

The suspect has been described as a male in his early 30s who is approximately six-feet tall and has a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and was carrying an orange backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).