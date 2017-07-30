

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have released security camera video of two suspects wanted in connection with an arson investigation at a Yorkville business last month.

On June 30 at around 2 a.m., police say two men walked up to a business at 120 Scollard Street and attempted to break a glass door by throwing rocks at it.

Investigators allege the suspects then used an accelerant to light a fire in the area outside the business’s front door.

Police have now released security camera footage of the incident in hopes that members of the public might be able to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).