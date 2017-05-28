

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on board a TTC bus downtown.

According to investigators, a woman was on a TTC bus in the area of Bathurst and Dundas streets at around 9 a.m. on May 3 when a male passenger on the bus sexually assaulted her.

The man exited the bus shortly after the woman confronted him, police said.

The suspect is believed to be 40 to 45 years old with a medium build and has brown hair, which was in a ponytail at the time of the alleged incident.

He was seen wearing a blue baseball hat with ‘Toronto’ written on the front, a red maple leaf on the brim and ‘Canada’ written across the back strap. He was also believed to be wearing a cream, short-sleeved shirt with pictures of brown vehicles on it and a black jacket with red markings on the arm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).