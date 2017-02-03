

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of two suspects in a fatal shooting outside a Scarborough restaurant in December.

Yusef Hagi Ahmed, 27, was gunned down outside Tropics Restaurant and Bar on Markham Road near Eglinton Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Two other people also sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

A woman was shot in the hand and a man sustained a non-penetrating gunshot wound to his leg.

At a news conference on Friday, police said that Ahmed and the other two victims were outside the restaurant sharing a cigarette when the shooting occurred and had no interaction with the suspects. “They all came together and were just enjoying the evening,” Det. Jeff Tavares said.

Suspects were cognizant of cameras

The surveillance footage first shows the suspects walking eastbound on Louella Street, which runs parallel to the plaza that the restaurant is located in. The footage then shows the suspects walk down a rear driveway, where there is a split in the plaza. Tavares said that in walking down that driveway he believes the suspects were “casing the area out.”

Finally, the video shows the suspects heading back up the driveway and eastbound on Louella Street near Markham Road, where it is believed they opened fire on the victims from a sidewalk before fleeing the scene westbound along Louella Street.

“I believe that the people responsible for this are familiar with the neighbourhood and familiar with the plaza,” Tavares said. “They tuck their heads down knowing that there is a camera as they are walking towards the rear. They know the area, they know there is a split in the plaza. They are able to make a visual and return back to the sidewalk and fire multiple rounds at that group.”

No suspect descriptions

Tavares said that police have spoken to numerous people who were in the area at the time of the shooting but have been unable to put together a description of the suspects at this point.

He said that he is hopeful that the surveillance footage may trigger somebody’s memory.

“Unfortunately this was probably one of the first nights of the winter where it was sub double digit temperatures, so people weren’t really out like they might usually be in this neighbourhood,” he said.

Police have provided limited details about Ahmed, only saying that he lived with his siblings and mother.

Police have also not speculated on whether Ahmed knew the suspects.

The first suspect was wearing a dark-coloured three-quarter length jacket with a hood, a light-coloured hooded sweater and dark pants

The second suspect was wearing a dark-coloured three-quarter length jacket with a hood and dark pants with a white stripe along the leg.