

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects who allegedly used false identification to fraudulently withdraw more than $400,000 from a bank account.

Police say that one of the suspects, a woman, entered a financial institution on June 29 and used false identification to gain access to an account that did not belong to her. Police allege that the woman then transferred more than $400,000 from that account into another account.

Police further allege that the second suspect, a man, subsequently showed up at another financial institution a few days later.

It is alleged that the man also produced false identification, which he used to gain access to the account that the funds had been transferred into. Police say the man then used the stolen funds to purchase a large quantity of gold.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).