Police release surveillance images of suspect in violent assault with brass knuckles
A suspect in a violent assault near Spadina Avenue and King Street on Jan. 1 is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 11:41AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 4, 2017 12:22PM EST
Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect in a violent assault in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Police say a man was walking in the vicinity of Spadina Avenue and King Street at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 when he was approached by a stranger.
At that point, police say the man and the stranger became involved in a verbal altercation.
The stranger then repeatedly struck the man in the face with a set of brass knuckles before fleeing the scene.
The victim, meanwhile, was transported to hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a medium build, black cornrows and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black track pants with white stripes and black running shoes. He was also carrying a dark-coloured over-the-shoulder bag at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).