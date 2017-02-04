

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect in a violent assault in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police say a man was walking in the vicinity of Spadina Avenue and King Street at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 when he was approached by a stranger.

At that point, police say the man and the stranger became involved in a verbal altercation.

The stranger then repeatedly struck the man in the face with a set of brass knuckles before fleeing the scene.

The victim, meanwhile, was transported to hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a medium build, black cornrows and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black track pants with white stripes and black running shoes. He was also carrying a dark-coloured over-the-shoulder bag at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).