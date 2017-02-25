

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released security camera images of two men wanted in an alleged sexual assault involving a weapon.

The alleged incident happened at around 2:15 a.m.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman was in the Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road area when she was sexually assaulted by two men.

At least one of the men was armed with a handgun, police said.

Investigators have identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Niam Camsell of Toronto and an arrest warrant is currently being sought for him, Toronto police said in a news release Saturday evening.

Police say the other suspect is described as being in his late 20's, with a heavy build, a pierced right ear and a large nose. He was wearing a full zippered grey jacket with red sleeves, a dark Blue Jays baseball cap with a flat, grey brim, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).