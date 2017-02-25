Police release surveillance images of two suspects in North York sex assault
Two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in North York are pictured in this security camera image released by Toronto police Saturday February 25, 2017. (Toronto police)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 10:41PM EST
Toronto police have released security camera images of two men wanted in an alleged sexual assault involving a weapon.
The alleged incident happened at around 2:15 a.m.
According to police, a 24-year-old woman was in the Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road area when she was sexually assaulted by two men.
At least one of the men was armed with a handgun, police said.
Investigators have identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Niam Camsell of Toronto and an arrest warrant is currently being sought for him, Toronto police said in a news release Saturday evening.
Police say the other suspect is described as being in his late 20's, with a heavy build, a pierced right ear and a large nose. He was wearing a full zippered grey jacket with red sleeves, a dark Blue Jays baseball cap with a flat, grey brim, dark jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).