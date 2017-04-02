

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released an image of a suspect after a man reported being sexually assaulted in a bathroom at Bloor–Yonge Station.

Police were called to the subway station after a 32-year-old man reported being sexually assaulted.

According to police, the man was in a bathroom in the station when another man sexually assaulted him. He confronted the man and left the washroom to report the incident to TTC staff.

Transit staff alerted police, who investigated the incident and arrested a suspect.

Police released a photo of the suspect Sunday and said they are concerned that there may be more victims.

Sharaf Gutale, 44, of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).