

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera video of an attack on a 50-year-old woman in a downtown parking garage in an effort to identify the suspect.

According to police, at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, a woman was walking near Bay and College streets when she was followed into a parking garage by a man.

Police say the man sprayed her with an unknown substance and tried to steal her purse.

The woman resisted and police say the man began to assault her but was stopped by someone passing by.

The suspect has been described as a male with brown skin, who is between the ages of 35 and 45. He was wearing a brown jacket and beige pants at the time of the assault.

Security camera video of the incident has now been released and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.