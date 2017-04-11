

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle that was seen in a Woodbridge parking lot prior to a deadly shooting last month.

Dominic Triumbari, 55, was pronounced dead on scene after being shot multiple times in a parking lot on Regina Road, in the Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road area, at around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

Police previously released surveillance footage of a suspect and a suspect vehicle in the shooting and on Tuesday police released surveillance footage of another vehicle described as a “vehicle of interest.”

The footage shows the vehicle driving through the parking lot immediately prior to the shooting taking place.

“Investigators would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle and are seeking public assistance to identify the vehicle and who might have been inside,” York Regional Police said in a press release.

The footage previously released by police showed a four-door, light-coloured Honda Civic driving through the parking lot in the front of the plaza and then around to the back of the plaza, parking between two dumpsters.

Police have said that they believe the shooter was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and waited in the Civic at the back of the plaza until leaving the vehicle just prior to the shooting.