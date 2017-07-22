

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police remained at the scene of a suspicious death in Brampton on Saturday, one day after locating a body near a creek.

The body was located near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway at around 2:35 p.m. on Friday.

Police have not released a cause of death at this point but have said that they consider the circumstances to be suspicious.

Castlemore Road remains closed between Airport Road and Humber West Parkway.

Police say that homicide detectives are at the scene.

The age and gender of the body has not been released at this scene and police have only said that it belongs to an adult.