Police reunite elderly woman found in Kensington with family
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 25, 2016 7:07AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 25, 2016 12:22PM EST
Toronto police they have identified an elderly woman found in the city’s Kensington Market area early on Sunday morning and brought her to be with family.
The woman was found in the area of Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue sometime before 3 a.m.
Police say she was not dressed for weather conditions. She was reunited with family members around noon on Sunday.