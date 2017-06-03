

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in the city’s west end.

The pedestrians were reportedly crossing Eglinton Avenue at Dufferin Street when they were struck by a westbound pickup truck at around 2 a.m.

Police say that one of the pedestrians sustained life-threatening injuries while the other sustained serious but not-life threatening injuries.

It is not immediately clear whether or not the driver will face additional charges.