Police say driver that struck two pedestrians in west end was impaired
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 7:35AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 3, 2017 9:12AM EDT
One person has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in the city’s west end.
The pedestrians were reportedly crossing Eglinton Avenue at Dufferin Street when they were struck by a westbound pickup truck at around 2 a.m.
Police say that one of the pedestrians sustained life-threatening injuries while the other sustained serious but not-life threatening injuries.
It is not immediately clear whether or not the driver will face additional charges.