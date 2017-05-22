

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Security camera images have been released of a suspect who police say randomly drop-kicked a woman near the Eaton Centre on Friday.

At around 9 a.m. on Friday, Toronto police say a 32-year-old woman was walking in Trinity Square near the Eaton Centre when a man ran up behind her, jumped in the air and drop-kicked her, knocking her to the ground.

Police say the man then fled the scene.

In a news release issued Monday, police said they believe the incident was a “completely unprovoked” attack.

The suspect has been described as a black male who is believed to be five-foot-eight and 150 pounds. Police say he had a full beard, short braided black and red hair and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red running shoes.

The man, according to investigators, is considered violent and dangerous.

Anyone who spots the man is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and should not approach him, police added.

Members of the public with information about the case are asked to call investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).