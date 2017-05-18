

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a single suspect in a surgical-style mask is likely behind a half-dozen gunpoint robberies in the city’s east end.

The robberies have mostly taken place in the Scarborough area between August, 2016 and this past February.

The locations targeted have included two beer stores, a bank, two retail stores and a subway station.

In the most recent robbery on Feb. 8, police say a suspect with a surgical-style mask covering his face approached a TTC collector at Midland Station and produced a black handgun. Police allege that the suspect then pointed the gun at the collector, racked it three times and made a demand for money. He then fled after receiving an unknown quantity of cash.

The same suspect is also believed to be responsible for a bank robbery in the Old Kingston Road and Military Trail area on Dec. 10. Police say that the suspect in that incident was wearing a surgical-style mask, a yellow construction helmet and a construction vest. After entering the bank, the suspect allegedly pointed a black handgun at a teller and made a demand for money. He then received an unspecified amount of cash and fled the area in an older-model black Toyota Corolla.

On another occasion on Nov. 27, police allege the same suspect held up a beer store in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue area at gunpoint. He then fled that scene on a bicycle after being given an unspecified quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as brown, five-foot-six to five-foot-eight, in his mid-20 with long hair that is possibly worn in dreadlocks, cornrows, or an afro style.