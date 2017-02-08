

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police say a suspect in a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday night was wearing a mask at the time.

It happened near Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard at around 6 p.m.

According to police, the male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds following some sort of interaction with the masked suspect.

Following the shooting, the victim flagged down a passerby, who drove him to a local hospital.

Police say he then subsequently transferred to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say that they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133.