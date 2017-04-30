

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after they say a rescue dog was stolen from the city’s east end earlier this month.

In a news release issued Sunday, police say Jack Russell Terrier Mary escaped from her home in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East at around noon on April 14.

The dog was last seen in the area of Pape and Danforth avenues, where she was picked up by a woman in a white Toyota.

Investigators say they believe the dog was stolen.

Police added that the dog will run if chased and ask anyone with information about Mary’s whereabouts to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).