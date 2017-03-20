

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside her residence room at a Toronto college on Friday.

In the early morning hours, a woman was inside her residence room at Seneca College’s Newnham Campus in North York when, according to police, a man entered the room and sexually assaulted her.

The incident was reported to police and after further investigation, officers said they discovered it was the second time the woman had allegedly been assaulted by the same man under similar circumstances.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the case on Friday.

Kevin Miranda, 21, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.