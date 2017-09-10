

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for two "persons of interest" wanted in connection with a shooting investigation near The Annex in June.

On June 16 at around 2:19 a.m., police say a man was standing outside a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Madison Avenue and Bloor Street West.

A verbal confrontation broke out between the man and two other males.

During the confrontation, police say one of the two males pulled out a firearm from a fanny pack and shot the man.

Two persons of interest fled the scene southbound on Madison Avenue in a dark-coloured SUV or minivan.

Photos of the pair have now been released by investigators.

Const. Craig Brister told CP24.com that it is not clear if the two people in the photos are the two suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).