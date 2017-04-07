

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Police are searching for two suspects who they believe set off a stink bomb on a train, which briefly suspended subway service on Line 1 during Friday rush hour.

The TTC suspended service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St. George and Union stations for an hour.

It resumed around 5:30 p.m.

Earlier, investigators said the subway smelled of "rotten eggs."

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Don Beams told CP24 the whole incident was a "prank."

"It was a device, which may normally be known as a stink bomb," Beams said. "Someone activated the stink bomb, threw it onto the train and it rode up to Museum station before it was kicked off by a passenger.”

But Toronto police "don't think it was funny."

They have identified two suspects caught on video surveillance tapes at St. George station.

"They were seen on the platform apparently tossing something onto the train while the doors were closing before the train proceeded southbound to Museum station," said Const. Craig Brister, a spokesperson for Toronto police.

"This was no doubt intended to be a prank. It's not funny, we don't think it's funny."

The pair could face a mischief charge for the incident.

One person suffered a minor injury, paramedics said. It's unclear whether the injuries are directly related to the stink bomb.

Police evacuated Museum station as a precaution while crews worked to determine the cause of the "unknown smell."

The odour was deemed harmless and not a threat to public safety by investigators.

Toronto police are asking anyone who was at St. George station around 4:30 p.m. and witnessed the "prank" to call 51 division at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.