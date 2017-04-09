

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two suspects are wanted in connection with an assault at a fast-food restaurant in the city’s downtown core early Sunday morning.

It happened inside a Burger King near Spadina Avenue and College Street at around 3 a.m.

Police say a man who is believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the attack.

Two male suspects are wanted in connection with the incident but police have not yet released suspect descriptions.