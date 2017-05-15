

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators are trying to identify three teenage boys who may be connected to a suspicious package found on the grounds of an elementary school in Etobicoke on Sunday.

Members of the Toronto Police Service’s bomb squad were called to St. Eugene Catholic School, located on Westroyal Road near Royal York Road and The Westway, at around 5 p.m. Sunday after callers reported seeing a suspicious package on school grounds.

Witnesses told police that three boys, who appeared to be approximately 14 years old, were seen playing with a dark item behind the school.

When officers arrived at the school, a spherical package, which police said resembled a black “ACME cartoon” bomb, was found.

The item was the size of a soccer ball, was wrapped in black, electrical tape and had a fuse poking out of its side.

The item was detonated by members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear squad at around 9 p.m. after two previous unsuccessful attempts.

The substance inside the package has been sent away to be analyzed but investigators believe the item contained fireworks.

“It was a random act. It looks like a prank gone awry by three young individuals,” Toronto Catholic District School Board spokesperson John Yan told CP24 Monday morning.

Yan said when the item was detonated, it let out a very loud noise and shook some of the windows in the neighbourhood, which he described as “a very quiet residential area.”

The three males, who have been described as “persons of interests,” could face charges including mischief, police said Sunday.

“We are assisting with the investigation. We will be handing over any external footage that we might have around the school and we’ll take our direction from the Toronto Police Service,” Yan said, adding that counsellors will be on hand at the school today for any students troubled by yesterday’s incident.

“As you know, in this age of social media and 24-hour news, a lot of students will have seen the coverage and may be disturbed by it.”

Based on the police description of the males, Yan said it does not appear the suspects were students at the school.

“The school is wide open,” he said. “It could have been anyone.”