

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a collision in North York.

It happened at around 1:17 a.m. near Weston Road and Highway 401.

Police say a vehicle drove into the back of a tractor-trailer and then fled the scene of the collision on foot.

The driver of the tractor-trailer reported the collision and police do not believe anyone was injured in the crash.

Investigators have not yet located the driver of the car.

Police did release the age or gender of the outstanding driver.