Police search for driver who struck OPP cruiser in Scarborough
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 6:32AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 29, 2017 6:33AM EDT
Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck an OPP cruiser in Scarborough early Wednesday morning.
Investigators say the police cruiser was struck near Highway 401 and Kennedy Road at around 2 a.m. and the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.