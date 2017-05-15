

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a security camera image of a suspect who was allegedly seen committing an indecent act in the women’s washroom of a downtown hostel.

On May 14 at around 6:30 p.m., police say a woman was showering in the women’s washroom at a hostel near College Street and Spadina Avenue.

When the woman exited the shower, police say she saw a man committing an indecent act.

The man, according to police, is 30 to 40 years old and has an olive complexion. Police say he also has a medium-to-heavy build and short, brown, receding hair.

He reportedly had marks or scars on his cheeks, was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with a light blue shirt underneath and may have had a Spanish accent.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).