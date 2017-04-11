

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Markham on Monday.

Police say Chun Pu Yong was last seen in the area of Markham Road and Denison Street between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and family members are concerned for his safety.

Investigators say the elderly man does not have any health issues and was dressed for the weather. He has not gone missing before.

He is described as five-foot-seven, 150 pounds and was wearing a green and red jacket and beige pants.