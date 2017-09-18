

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are concerned for the safety of an 83-year-old missing man who was last seen near Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday.

According to officers, he was last spotted in the area of Renforth Drive and Eglinton Avenue West.

The elderly man, identified as Roy Rysyk, has early stages of Alzheimer’s, prompting addition concern, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24 on Monday.

He has been described as a five-foot-seven man with a medium build and grey hair. At the time he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. As well, he was driving a silver Dodge caliber with the license plate 572 YML.

A command post has not been set up at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200.