

Web Staff, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 56-year-old Bowmanville man last seen on Thursday morning.

Police say Allan Kikukawa of Church Street in Bowmanville was last seen on 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

He is described as a male of Japanese descent, standing five-feet-six-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with a fit build. He has grey hair.

Investigators say it is out of character for him to be away from home for such a long period of time. Investigators say there is a possibility he may be in Scarborough.

Anyone with information in Durham Region is asked to call Staff Sgt. Caplan at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1620.