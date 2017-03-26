

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen in North York on Saturday morning.

Police say Hung-Soon Chung, 77, was last seen in the area of Don Mills Road and Duncan Mills Road, near Hwy. 401, at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they missing man frequently walks along the trails in the Betty Sutherland Trail Park area.

Investigators say the man lives very close to the trail system and police have set up a command post in the area as family and officers search for him.

He is described as about five-foot-five, skinny, and has grey/ white hair. He was last seen wearing a light green jacket, brown pants, white shoes, a black toque and gloves.

Anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.