Police search for missing teenage girls last seen in Brampton
Police say they are searching for missing teen Daneille Jauvin, 16, who was last seen in Brampton on Saturday. (Peel Regional Police handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 1:55PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 5, 2017 2:01PM EST
Peel Regional Police say two teenage girls with developmental disabilities have been reported missing in Brampton.
According to investigators, 16-year-old Daneille Jauvin was last seen near Kennedy Road and Clarence Street at around 10 p.m. Saturday. She is described as approximately five-foot-six with green hair and was last seen wearing a dark-blue hoodie.
The second teen, 16-year-old Alora Graves, was last seen at around 8 a.m. Sunday near Queen and Centre streets. Police say she is approximately five-foot-two and has dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.
Social media posts suggest the two girls may be together, police say.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Peel Regional Police.