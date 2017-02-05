

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say two teenage girls with developmental disabilities have been reported missing in Brampton.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Daneille Jauvin was last seen near Kennedy Road and Clarence Street at around 10 p.m. Saturday. She is described as approximately five-foot-six with green hair and was last seen wearing a dark-blue hoodie.

The second teen, 16-year-old Alora Graves, was last seen at around 8 a.m. Sunday near Queen and Centre streets. Police say she is approximately five-foot-two and has dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Social media posts suggest the two girls may be together, police say.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Peel Regional Police.