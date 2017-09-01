

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are searching for a 68-year-old woman who went missing in the downtown core on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say Lovella Robinson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street West and Queens Park.

Robinson has been described as a five-foot-four to five-foot-six woman with a slim build and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie with black pants, white shoes and a black winter toque that had a white emblem on it. As well, she was carrying a large purse at the time.

Police say they are concerned for her safety and are urging anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).