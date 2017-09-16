

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say they are continuing to search for the owner of a horse recently found wandering in Halton Hills.

According to investigators, the Appaloosa mare was located in the area of Number 5 Side Road and Eighth Line.

The horse is currently being held at the veterinary college in Guelph and police say they are still waiting for somewhere to come forward to claim the animal.

Anyone with information about the horse or its owner is asked to contact officers at 12 Division.