

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault in Toronto’s Port Lands neighbourhood last month.

On Sept. 3 at around 1 a.m., police say a man was on a party boat cruise in the area of Cherry Street and Commissioners Street when he was punched in the face by an unknown man after a verbal altercation.

The victim, police say, sustained a serious injury as a result of the assault.

Investigators have now released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

He is described by police as a heavy-set man with an olive complexion and was seen wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, dark jeans, and a dark sweater with white horizontal stripes. He was also seen wearing a large gold chain and is believed to have a tattoo of a cross on the top of his left hand.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact police at 51 Division.