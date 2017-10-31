

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a string of street robberies near Queen Street and Spadina Avenue this morning.

According to police, there have been four reported robberies in the area since 6:45 a.m.

Investigators say a man armed with what appears to be a gun has stolen property from a number of victims but no injuries have been reported.

Police have not yet released a detailed suspect description of the man.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area to call police.

They are also asking businesses with video surveillance footage to contact the Toronto Police Service.