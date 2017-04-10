

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect after multiple cab drivers were robbed in the Beaches over the past few days.

Speaking to CP24 Monday morning, police say the most recent robbery occurred at around 4 a.m. this morning near Spruce Hill Road and Queen Street East.

According to investigators, during each incident the male suspect called a cab from a phone booth and when the taxi arrived, the suspect robbed the driver at gunpoint.

The suspect was seen wearing a mask in the most recent incident.

No injuries have been reported and police have not yet released a suspect description.