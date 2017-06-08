

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are seraching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed in Toronto’s Nortown neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred near Wilson Avenue and Avenue Road at around 3:45 a.m.

A 29-year-old woman was walking in the area when police say she was attacked from behind and sexually assaulted by a man.

Police say the woman fought off her attacker, who robbed her of a small amount of cash before fleeing the area northbound on foot.

The suspect is believed to be about five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight, has a medium build and a beard and was wearing a toque, running shoes, dark jeans and a dark jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).