

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police continue to search for suspects after a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Thorncliffe Park on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a highrise building on Thorncliffe Park Drive on Saturday night for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, Toronto resident Shoaib Asakzai, 25, was found in “medical distress,” police say.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later died.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).