Police search for suspects after 25-year-old man shot and killed in Thorncliffe Park
Police have released this photo of Shoaib Asakzai, 25, who was shot and killed in Thorncliffe Park on Saturday. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 9:59AM EST
Police continue to search for suspects after a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Thorncliffe Park on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the parking lot of a highrise building on Thorncliffe Park Drive on Saturday night for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, Toronto resident Shoaib Asakzai, 25, was found in “medical distress,” police say.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later died.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).